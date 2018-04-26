Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Ex-Girlfriend DJ Tracy Young Accuses the RHOA Star of Being 'Homophobic'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s ex-girlfriend is firing back at the Real Housewives of Atlanta star after Sunday night’s reunion.

DJ Tracy Young, 47, called the mother of six a “liar” and “homophobic” after their previous relationship was mentioned by RHOA star Kandi Burruss, who claimed the two had an intimate relationship during a vacation to the Bahamas.

“FYI…as per #RHOAReunion….I’m a receiver! @Kandi @NeNeLeakes @Andy Apparently @Kimzolciak has blocked me so please relay the message. #KimZolciakbiermannissuchaliar,” Young tweeted on Monday.

In a second tweet, Young accused Zolciak-Biermann of being “homophobic,” writing, “She’s HOMOPHOBIC! It’s about time!” after a Twitter user wrote it was “about time” the star’s “bulls—” was emerging.

She continued to respond to tweets, writing, “Not one of my proud moments but I’m not gonna ‘LIE’ about it!” referring to their previous relationship.

A rep for Zolciak-Biermann did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Wednesday, Young told Page Six that the Bravo star was “nasty” after dismissing rumors of their reported eight-month relationship during the reunion.

“She’s a liar because she denied what went on and the reunion brought it all back up,” Young said. “Kim and I were in a relationship for about eight months. She said she wanted to marry me. She asked me to have a baby with her.”

Also on Sunday’s reunion, Tracy was mentioned when Zolciak-Biermann and Burruss discussed a previous trip to the Bahamas. “When we went to the Bahamas, she was dating daggone DJ Tracy, laying up in the bed with her, while her kids was sitting in the living room,” Burruss said. “Don’t try to make it seem like anything happened with me in the Bahamas.”

During the RHOA finale, the ladies revisited the clip of Zolciak-Biermann suggesting to Sherée Whitfield that Burruss previously allegedly asked to “lick her box,” which Burruss strongly denied.

Zolciak-Biermann and Young met when the latter was remixing the TV reality star’s single “Tardy for the Party” in 2009.

On a previous episode of RHOA, Zolciak-Biermann opened up to castmate NeNe Leakes about her relationship with Young. “Love has no gender,” she said. “I had a connection with her.”

“I’ve been chasing d—- since I came out of the womb, so NeNe’s not believing the fact that I went to the other side for a minute,” said Zolciak-Biermann.

Young told The Advocate in 2010 the two had a “very complicated relationship” but had gotten “really close” while working on the remix.

The DJ wouldn’t reveal if the two were actually in a relationship at the time but did divulge they had “a lot of similarities and a very strong connection. She’s a great friend and I adore her, but it’s kind of complicated.”