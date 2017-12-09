Kim Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t spoken to her mother Karen Zolciak in six years — and by the look of things, it appears the two won’t be reconciling anytime soon.

On Friday’s episode of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy, Kim let viewers know that her relationship with Karen was over. “My children, I will always be in their life,” the mother of six said. “But my mom? I will not let her back into my life, let’s just be clear.”

It’s not much of a surprise, considering the tense relationship the two women have had in the past. They last spoke at Kim and husband Kroy Biermann’s 2011 wedding, where Karen got into an explosive argument with Kroy when she was denied access to use a private restroom in their home.

Since then, Karen has only made things worse with Kim, 39 — shopping a tell-all book and suing her for grandparent’s visitation of older daughters Brielle, now 20, and Arianna, now 16.

“My mom and I have always butted heads. She’s kind of tormented me for many years,” Kim explained. “Marrying Kroy, you would think it would get easier but it’s actually only gotten worse. It’s one thing messing with Kroy and I, but when you’re messing with my children, it becomes a whole different ballgame for me.”

Karen and Jo Zolciak Bravo

Karen had recently been making an effort to repair things, though — texting Kim, “Sorry to hear about Kash, call me sometime” after news broke about her son Kash’s terrifying dog bite.

That wasn’t enough for Kim. “My mom knows where I live. You could have sent a card,” she said.

“You can only do so much to a human being,” Kim also told Brielle. “I took it for 34 years until I finally said it’s not worth it to me. My mom, she was good in a lot of aspects. But when my mom told my husband on the day of our wedding to ‘f— off’ and she’s going to burn the f— house down? No”

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Paras Griffin/Getty

Still, despite what had happened Brielle wanted to fix things, especially with her grandfather, Joe.

“I still miss him sometimes. He’s still family. He was part of my life for 14 to 15, years,” Brielle said. “They’re going to die one day. Maybe just be cool with each other. Not be friends, I don’t like having grudges and hating these people.”

The idea worked for Kim. “I would never call my mom back in a million years all that she’s done to me and my children. But I’m open to calling Poppy,” she said, using her father’s nickname.

When they called Joe, though, Karen answered the phone instead. And when asked by Brielle if she wanted to get together for dinner the next day, Karen said she couldn’t make it.

“It’s just not gonna work,” Karen said. “We’ve had plans on the calendar for weeks. We can’t just reschedule everything.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Renews Vows to Husband Kroy Biermann in Gorgeous Beach Ceremony

That only upset Kim more. “I just know how I feel about my six kids and I would drop anything to meet them,” she told her mom. “I’ve given birth to children you’ve never met them, and I just don’t get it.”

“I’m floored. I will never understand her mentality. Never,” Kim said, tearing up after hanging up the phone. “I would never do this to [Brielle]. I’m not even sad over them, I just would never do this to [my kids]. I can’t relate as a mom. I just can’t understand.”

She added, “In time you would think you would change. I would drop anything for my kids. Your family, your blood, is a game to you. That’s what bothers me.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo .