Kim Zolciak Biermann 'Is Done' on RHOA, Says Andy Cohen: 'I've Seen the Last of That Wig'

Will Kim Zolciak-Biermann be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta again? Executive producer Andy Cohen certainly doesn’t think so.

The 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host told E! News earlier this week from the set of his late night show, which was airing live from Los Angeles, that Zolciak-Biermann’s days on RHOA were over.

“I think she’s done, yeah,” he explained, recounting the tension in filming the RHOA season 10 reunion with Zolciak-Biermann and longtime rival NeNe Leakes. “[Kim] walked out of that reunion and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.’ ”

Though a rep for Bravo had no comment to PEOPLE, casting decisions are typically made after a season’s reunion wraps.

Zolciak-Biermann was one of the original Atlanta Housewives when the show first premiered in October 2008.

Though she gave the show some of its most iconic moments, she left RHOA halfway through season 5, storming out during a group dinner when she was 35 weeks pregnant with her son Kash Kade, now 5.

“[RHOA] can be very combative. A lot of negativity,” she told PEOPLE in July, when looking back on her time on the show. “I just was extremely frustrated — it just was really a trying season for me. I had had enough.”

The mother of six wouldn’t be gone from TV, of course. She instead was given her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, which followed her and husband Kroy Biermann as they raised their ever-growing brood. The show is currently filming its seventh season, expected to premiere in the summer.

Despite being away from RHOA for years, Zolciak-Biermann returned to the show for Shereé Whitfield’s housewarming party at the season 9 finale — where she quickly butted heads with Kenya Moore.

Asked at the time if she would consider rejoining the show for its 10th season, Zolciak-Biermann told PEOPLE she was open. “I’m very motivated by money,” she said. “Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

That price didn’t appear to be worth it, though. Returning in season 10 in a “Friend of the Housewives” role, Zolciak-Biermann spent most of the season involved in a major drama with fellow OG Atlanta Housewife Leakes. The most explosive incident came when Zolciak-Biermann said Leakes was “sick and disgusting” and lived in a “roach nest,” which came to be known as #RoachGate.

Leakes responded with her own slams, calling Zolciak-Biermann “racist” and claiming she and her daughter Brielle “don’t like black people.”

In a preview for Sunday’s RHOA season 10 reunion part 2 that PEOPLE premiered on Friday, Zolciak-Biermann and Leakes face off about their troubles in a heated battle that appears to lead to Zolciak-Biermann walking off the reunion stage in anger.

That, and the resulting media storm that has followed Zolciak-Biermann in the press, seems to have been the final straw for the reality star.

“I was doing a Skype with Kim Zolciak [and] she told me she is done with the Housewives,” E! News host Jason Kennedy told Cohen in their interviews. “She’s tired of the NeNe stuff and said that this is over.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion part 2 airs Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo