Though Kim Zolciak-Biermann has recovered from her stroke, her 2015 health scare still weighs heavily on her mind.
The reality star sat down for a reading with husband Kroy Biermann on a new episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airing Wednesday. In a preview clip, Henry shares that he is receiving two messages pertaining to strokes.
“One is a stroke that an individual suffers and then passes away,” he said, clearly stunning Zolciak-Biermann. “The other is an incident in which someone has a close call involving a stroke, or something like a stroke, but they actually live and survive through this.”
Thank you @briellebiermann for sending me this! I wanted to share it with you! As you know I had a stroke in Sept 2015 and when Brielle called Kroy to tell him something wasn't "right" with me I remember him yelling, "Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!" It's TRUE! And Im so thankful for everyone's quick thinking. I've never seen doctors/nurses move as fast as they did the second I was wheeled in. I'm so thankful for my medical team. I have almost fully recovered (sometimes my tongue slips when I speak, and sometimes I have the word on the tip of my tongue but it just doesnt come out) but I feel great!! I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!! 💋
Zolciak-Biermann, 39, recently shared stroke identification tips on her Instagram to help others recognize it happening.
Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!