Though Kim Zolciak-Biermann has recovered from her stroke, her 2015 health scare still weighs heavily on her mind.

The reality star sat down for a reading with husband Kroy Biermann on a new episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airing Wednesday. In a preview clip, Henry shares that he is receiving two messages pertaining to strokes.

“One is a stroke that an individual suffers and then passes away,” he said, clearly stunning Zolciak-Biermann. “The other is an incident in which someone has a close call involving a stroke, or something like a stroke, but they actually live and survive through this.”

