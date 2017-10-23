Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana, 16, Is 'All Grown Up' as She Attends Homecoming with Her Boyfriend

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter Ariana hit a high school milestone over the weekend — homecoming!

The second eldest child of the Don’t Be Tardy star attended the annual dance with her boyfriend, Collin Lipman, with whom she recently made things Instagram-official.

“My sweet @arianabiermann and @collinlipman #HomeComing 😍😍😍” Kim, 39, captioned an Instagram of her daughter and Lipman taken before the dance in front of a backyard swimming pool, where family members of fellow students also gathered to take group photos.

In the image, the couple embraces side-by-side with their arms around each other, and Ariana places her white-rose-corsage-adorned hand on Lipman’s waist.

For the fall dance, Ariana, 16, donned a knee-length maroon dress, which she paired with black heels, while Lipman sported khaki pants, a tan belt and loafers, a white shirt, a dark jacket and a patterned tie.

Fans and followers of the mother of six left positive comments on the image and remarked how “grown up” Ariana is.

“She is gorgeous!” wrote user @nikkiwright311. “Also, growing up into a beautiful young lady!🙂”

“She’s all grown up,” wrote @slaybydessy. Added @sarcaojosverdes, “Beautiful young lady beautiful like her mother and her sisters 😊.”

On Oct. 14, Ariana shared a photo of the pair at the fair. “Fair w my boy<333,” she captioned the cuddly image.

The couple also celebrated Ariana’s 16th birthday together at dinner Oct. 17.

“Thx for making this such a good birthday,” she wrote.

The posts mark the first time Ariana, who stars on the family’s reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, has gone public with her romance — following in the footsteps of her older sister Brielle, 20, who isn’t shy about showing off her own relationship on social media. Earlier this year, Brielle celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Michael Kopech, 21.

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.