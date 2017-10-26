People

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Cries as 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaia Gets Her Ears Pierced: 'I'm a Baby!'

By

Posted on

 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is one emotional Mama Bear.

On Wednesday, the Don’t Be Tardy star took her youngest daughter, 3-year-old Kaia, to get her ears pierced, documenting the whole experience for her fans on Snapchat.

“The time has come for Kaia to get her ears pierced,” said Kim, 39. “She has begged me for two years!”

In addition to Kaia, the Bravo star is mom to Kaia’s twin brother Kane, sons KJ, 6, and Kash, 4, and daughters Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 16.

“Brielle and Ariana both had their ears pierced at like, 3 weeks [old],” Kim said. “I cried my eyes out, so pray for me!”

As Kaia settled down on dad Kroy Biermann‘s lap, Kim began panicking.

“My stomach is so upset,” she whispered.

“Mom, can I get my nose pierced?” asked KJ off-camera.

“No, sweetie,” Kim said.

Despite her mom’s anxiety, Kaia ended up taking it like a champ, barely flinching as she got her first lobe pierced.

“Your mom’s crying and you’re not!” Kim said. “You’re such a toughie. I’m a baby, whatever. Your mom is crying like a big old baby, as usual!”

After both ears were done, Kaia high-fived her dad and gave him a hug.

Sister Ariana was next up, this time for a cartilage piercing.

And the piercings aren’t the only milestones Kim’s kids are hitting: Earlier this week, Ariana attended her high school’s annual homecoming dance with her boyfriend, Collin Lipman, with whom she recently made things Instagram-official.

“My sweet @arianabiermann and @collinlipman #HomeComing” Kim gushed on Instagram.

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.