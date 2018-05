Birthday Girl Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Changing Looks Through the Years

“Makeup, the contouring and what have you, definitely [helps],” Kim told Entertainment Tonight when asked about her plastic surgery. The reality star kept things real, admitting to having had her lips done and getting botox. She denies getting a nose job, however, debunking those rumors during the same interview.

“Why would I not talk about a nose job? Actually, let me show you — my septum is completely out,” Kim said. “So, if I had a nose job, I definitely wouldn’t have a septum that’s hanging out over here. But, I will fix that at some point if I have a breathing problem.”