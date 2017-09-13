Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wishes ‘Love of My Life’ Kroy Biermann a Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Kroy Biermann is 32 and no one is more excited than his wife.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram Tuesday to wish “the love of my life” a happy birthday with a montage of photos from their wedding, dates and moments with their kids.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life @kroybiermann the big 32!!!” the reality star, 39, wrote in the caption. “Can you believe all that you have accomplished in just 32 years!!!!?? Can you imagine the next 32!!”

“There are no words to describe how much our kids and I love you,” she continued. “You are the glue that holds our family together! I hope today we make your day as special as can be.”

Heading out for my lovers birthday dinner!! 😍😍 Is he not the sexiest man EVER?!! 🕺🏼😍👅👅👅 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star added that while their daughter Brielle Biermann, 20, might not be able to join them and that their favorite restaurant was probably closed due to Hurricane Irma, she would be happy enough with “snuggles and kisses ALL day!”

My wife 😍 A post shared by Kroy Biermann (@kroybiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

The couple of six years had a vow renewal in May alongside their six children.

The former NFL star shared a topless photo of his bride to Instagram donning a white wedding skirt in the ocean.

“My wife,” he captioned the photo of the Don’t Be Tardy star gazing down into the turquoise waters.