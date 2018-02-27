Among the many gifts Brielle Biermann received for her 21st birthday, nothing may have packed more of a punch than the handgun she got from mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, welcomed home her eldest child with a party at the Biermann home following the birthday girl’s trip to Miami over the weekend. Complete with silver mylar balloons that spelled out, “Happy Birthday Brielle,” Brielle was surprised with a celebration that included art pieces of topless women and a rose gold handgun.

Both Kim and Brielle documented the party on Snapchat as brother Kash helped her unwrap the pistol that was wrapped with Disney’s Princess Elena of Avalor wrapping paper.

“I don’t want it!” Kash could be heard saying in the footage before Brielle says, “You bought me a handgun?”

In another video shared by TMZ, Brielle told her mother, “Oh my God, what am I going to do with this,” as Kim explained: “You’re moving out so it’s time to figure it out. … It’s not loaded. … It’s a special one for you, it’s rose gold.”

Brielle later shared a closer look of her new gun, writing, “Rose gold gun!! Thanks papa.”

The gift comes over a week after Kim attempted to protect her kids in the wake of the horrific Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida.

The parent of Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4, shared on Instagram that she had purchased bulletproof backpacks for her children. “I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” she said about a conversation she had with her husband, Kroy Biermann, after news of the shooting broke.

“He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags,’ ” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote in the Instagram caption, which accompanied a screenshot of the black backpack — valued at $114.29. “You know I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all,” she continued. “Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”

In January, the mother of six shared that Brielle was moving out of her parents’ place and into her own condo.

Just a month before, Brielle revealed that she was looking to live alone for at least six months before sharing a place with her baseball player beau, Michael Kopech.

“Me and Michael have both agreed that it would be best for me to live on my own for six months to a year to gain some independence and figure out the world on my own,” she told TooFab.com.

“I don’t ever want to have to depend on a man, so I want to learn to do things on my own and support myself before I go from living in my parents house to living with a man,” the Don’t Be Tardy star continued.

“Michael’s an athlete. He already has his career figured out, and he knows what he’s doing,” she continued. “I’m only 20 years old. There’s all this pressure on me to go to college or to get a job, and I don’t think people really understand that I’m different.”