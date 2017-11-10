Kim Zolciak Breaks Down Recounting Son’s Terrifying Dog Bite: ‘I Was Literally Shaking’

“I was literally shaking.”

That’s how Kim Zolciak-Biermann describes the moment she learned about the frightening dog bite that nearly blinded her son.

The 39-year-old mother of six documents the aftermaths of Kash’s bite on Friday’s episode of her Bravo reality series Don’t Be Tardy, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

Kim retells the story of what happened as she and husband Kroy Biermann drive Kash to one of his follow-up doctor appointments, just days after the April 22 attack.

“Before you know it, we’re walking to the [operating room],” Kim says, breaking down in tears. “I knew the severity of it when my husband had tears streaming down his face. And I was like, ‘Kroy, just tell me.’ And he was like, ‘It’s going to be fine. It’s just going to be fine.’ And then they said, ‘He’s got to go to surgery right now.’ ”

Kroy was equally emotional, crying when he recalled what it was like while Kash was in surgery.

“I sat there not knowing whether my son was going to be able to see for probably about seven hours,” he says of Kash, who was ultimately in the hospital for four days, the scratch a millimeter away from his eye, and has now nearly fully recovered. “So, that news came — that was a very uplifting moment. To know that no matter what, he’s still going to have the same quality of life that he had before he got bit.”

“He’s got the best daddy ever,” Kim gushes of Kroy. “He woke up and the first thing he did was reach for his daddy’s hand.

On Wednesday, Kim and Kroy revealed exclusively to PEOPLE the details of Kash’s bite — including the fact that their dog Sinn was the one who bit Kash. The two were playing outside alongside the Biermanns’ other son KJ, 6, when Kroy was using a leaf blower to clean the yard and a nervous Sinn nipped at Kash.

Looking back on it to PEOPLE, Kroy says he’s still coming to terms with what happened. “It’s a process every day,” Kroy explains. “Being right there, it was just wrong place, wrong time, wrong circumstances. The perfect storm. Had one thing been different, it wouldn’t have happened. You try to say, ‘What would I have done differently?’ And there are a lot of things. now, but you can’t change any of it. You just have to learn from it and grow from it.”

The decision to keep Sinn didn’t come easy. The Biermanns had rescued Sinn, husky-boxer mix, as a puppy three years earlier.

“I hated Sinn,” Kroy said. “I genuinely felt a deep rage for what he had done to my son. … I love my dog, and nothing like this had ever happened to me before. But it’s my son. I don’t love anything more than my flesh and blood. I thought, ‘I don’t want to see the dog — he doesn’t get a second chance.”

But it was Kash’s “incredible bond” with Sinn and a hope to prevent him from having phobias that led to their final decision to keep him. “If Kash ever looked at me and said that he didn’t want to be around Sinn or showed any hesitation, then he wouldn’t be here,” Kim stressed. “We love Sinn, he’s part of our family, but our children will always come first without a doubt.”

Now back in the home with a new routine — including a locked crate, private fenced in dog run, and constant supervision — the Biermanns are sharing their story in the hopes that dog owners know the signs to look out for if their pets are being aggressive.

“We’ve taught our kids, no matter how nice dogs are, they are capable of anything and cannot communicate to us in another way than through action — be it barking, growling, biting, scratching, or running away,” Kroy says. “A child sees flurry, fluffy, fun, slobbery … they don’t see danger. And we didn’t either, as adults who had always owned dogs but never gone through something like this. But you have to understand those triggers. Whether it’s loud noise, their tail being pulled, whatever it is, it should be on the forefront of everybody’s mind. Not as fear, but just awareness.”

