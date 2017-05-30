Kim Zolciak Biermann Shows Off Her Bikini Body – as Daughter Brielle Goes Topless on Snapchat

The Biermann ladies are letting it all hang out!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, graced Snapchat with a series of sultry posts on Monday, sharing shots of herself in a tiny, patterned bikini.

“Bikini for a bit 😞 til it rains,” she wrote on the picture. Naturally, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was sure to share a Snap of her duds from the back, showing her booty in the mirror photo.

In a since-deleted post, Zolciak-Biermann’s 20-year-old daughter Brielle got in on the skin-flaunting action.

As Zolciak-Biermann roamed around the house, Brielle flashed one of her breasts – but was sure to cover her daughter’s chest with a heart emoji.

The mom of six appeared to have the time of her life hanging around the house with her little ones. She shared sweet videos of her sons KJ, 5, and Kash, 4, and 3-year-old daughter Kaia on the app.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has shown off her bikini body, though. In January, the Don’t Be Tardy star shared a slew of swimsuit shots from her “happy place” — a picturesque beach.

Brielle, who often takes pages from her mother’s book, posted a series of Instagram photos earlier this month, one in which she displayed her backside in a white bikini.

In true Biermann fashion, Brielle captioned the shot: “My happy place.”