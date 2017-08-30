Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana Looks Just Like Her Mom — See the Look-alike Pic!

Hey pretty face @arianabiermann 😍😍 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Like mother, like daughter.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a photo of her 15-year-old daughter Ariana on Instagram, and the resemblance is uncanny.

The proud mom, 39, couldn’t contain her excitement, writing in the caption of the photo, “Hey pretty face @arianabiermann 😍😍.”

Zolciak-Biermann posted a selfie on Sunday, which shows off just how alike the two are becoming.

My mood today 👅 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

The high school sophomore isn’t the only one who has taken after her reality star mother. Her older sister Brielle, 20, also sports long, blonde locks and pouty lips.

interviews for Don't Be Tardy season 6! A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Ariana can be seen in the sixth season of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy… in which she can be seen stirring up trouble after she is caught in her family’s security cameras sneaking out of the house.

“We have to be able to trust you,” Kroy Biermann tells her as she tears up. “I don’t know how you’re going to earn that back.”

Zolciak-Biermann has six children total. Married to professional football player Biermann since November 2011, she and her husband share twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 3, as well as sons Kash Kade, 4½, and Kroy Jagger “KJ,” 6. Brielle and Ariana are Zolciak-Biermann’s children from previous relationships.

Don’t Be Tardy… premieres Oct. 6 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.