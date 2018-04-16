Kim Zolciak-Biermann is waving a white flag in her feud with Nene Leakes.

After a tense confrontation between the longtime rivals on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show, the Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, issued an unexpected apology on social media.

“I am so sorry for what has happened,” she wrote on Instagram. “We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies.”

Zolciak-Biermann vowed to no longer interact with Leakes online.

“I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry. I should have risen above it,” she continued. “I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on.”

She concluded: “If you continue this, it will be because you are attempting to stay on the show and stay relevant and that’s on you.”

Shortly after posting, the reality star received support from her daughter Ariana Biermann.

“I love you!” Ariana, 16, wrote in the comments section. “Everyone knows the truth and knows the amazing women and mom you are!”

Zolciak-Biermann and Leakes butted heads throughout the latest season, with their fights often spilling over to social media. The most explosive incident came when Zolciak-Biermann said Leakes was “sick and disgusting” and lived in a “roach nest,” which came to be known as #RoachGate.

Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion Moses Robinson/Bravo

Leakes called Zolciak-Biermann “racist” and claimed she and her daughter Brielle “don’t like black people.”

The Instagram post also comes just days after Zolciak-Biermann said she would “never, never” return to the Bravo series.

She told TMZ the show caused “too much stress — unneeded stress.”

Zolciak-Biermann was one of the original Atlanta Housewives when the show first premiered in October 2008, before deciding to leave RHOA halfway through season 5. Now, she and her family star in the spinoff Don’t Be Tardy.