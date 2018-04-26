Kim Zolciak-Biermann Apologizes for Saying Racism 'Wasn't Real' — and Blames RHOA Editing

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is apologizing for a comment she made during the season 10 reunion of Real Housewives of Atlanta — but insists her words were “edited out of context.”

During the final reunion episode, Zolciak-Biermann called Andy Cohen into the bathroom after wrapping filming with the other Housewives, addressing what has been dubbed #RoachGate. (Zolciak-Biermann had called castmate NeNe Leakes‘ home a “roach nest” — a term many of the women told her on Sunday they felt was racist for its cultural implications of impoverished black women living in the projects.)

Speaking to Cohen, Zolciak-Biermann continued to deny claims that she is racist — and said racism is only something being magnified by social media.

“This whole racism thing in this day in age is b—. Everyone of those m—s on that couch owe this world a f— apology for this racism s—,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “They already tried to claim that s— long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f— all that real. You know it.”

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Zolciak-Biermann backtracked, writing, “During the last RHOA Reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize. Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people.”

RELATED: ‘Close Your Legs to Married Men’: A Brief History of Kim Zolciak-Biermann & NeNe Leakes’ Rocky Friendship

“Racism is a sad reality in the United States,” the reality star continued. “It has been prevalent throughout our country’s history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep – I am open to all and always have been.”

The 39-year-old said she “was heartbroken” when she watched the reunion episode and “saw how my words were taken out of context.”

“My comment that seemingly ‘racism didn’t exist 10 years ago’ was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate,” she said. “Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that ‘it’s not as real as it is now’ referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show.”

Zolciak-Biermann reaffirmed her position that social media has amplified racism in the U.S., stating, “Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action – in real time.”

“But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit,” she said. “This wasn’t the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

She assured that she is “committed to making this world a better place to live,” adding, “I will continue to learn from, and be open to, ALL people.”

In the wake of the initial #RoachGate drama, Leakes called Zolciak-Biermann “racist” and claimed she and her daughter Brielle “don’t like black people.” Zolciak-Biermann obtained legal counsel against Leakes and said that she received death threats.