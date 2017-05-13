Kim Zolciak-Biermann Fires Back at RHOA's Kenya Moore After She Joked That She Needed Money

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s four-part season 9 reunion may have been one for the books, but if the social media sass from Kim Zolciak-Biermann is anything to go by, the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show will be even more drama-filled.

Zolciak-Bierman fired back at RHOA castmate Kenya Moore on Instagram on Saturday after Moore shaded the reality star during a radio interview earlier this week.

“Kim needs a check so Kim will be back,” Moore said in a video clip Zolciak-Biermann reposted on Instagram, which discussed the “Tardy for the Party” singer’s rumored return for season 10.

And the diss was not something that Zolciak-Biermann was going to let slide.

“Hmm this s— is funny!!” the Bravo star wrote alongside a video clip of Moore’s interview. “6 season in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less then 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend.”

“Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season. Thx to all my supportive followers for keepin me in the loop! #Repost @realhousewivesatlanta #KimAndNene #Original,” Zolciak-Biermann concluded.

The mother of six had abruptly left the show during the fifth season, but she returned to the hit Bravo show in April, where she had a night out at Sherée Whitfield‘s Chateau Sherée housewarming party — and quickly butted heads with Moore.

Despite her rant against Moore, it is still unclear if Zolciak-Biermann will actually be returning to the show full-time.

Filming for the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s landmark 10th season is expected to begin in Georgia soon.