Kim Zolciak Calls Out an Alleged Thief on Twitter — and Says She Caught It All on Camera

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t mincing words when it comes to the person who allegedly stole some of her personal items.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, tweeted that someone had stolen items from her property.

In a tweet, the mother of six called out the alleged suspect, writing, “Hey you loser we got your a— on camera stealing our s—! You are a dumb f—!!”

TMZ reported the alleged suspect had taken her daughter Brielle’s purse and wallet from her car which was parked at their home in Georgia.

A Milton Police Department public information officer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The family recently celebrated Brielle’s birthday last month, with the reality TV star giving her daughter a rose gold handgun for her 21st birthday.

Kim and Brielle both documented the party on Snapchat while younger brother Kash was seen helping her unwrap the pistol that came wrapped in Princess Elena of Avalor wrapping paper.

In the footage, Kash could be heard saying, “I don’t want it!” while Brielle says, “You bought me a handgun?”

Brielle later shared a closer look of her new gun, writing, “Rose gold gun!! Thanks papa.”

Kim, who is also a mother to Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4, revealed on Instagram that she had purchased bulletproof backpacks for all of her children after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children every day in this crazy sad world,” she said about a conversation she had with her husband, Kroy Biermann, after news of the shooting broke.

“He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bulletproof book bags,’ ” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote in the Instagram caption, which accompanied a screenshot of the black backpack — valued at $114.29. “You know I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all,” she continued. “Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”