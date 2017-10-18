Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Advice for a Long Marriage? ‘Sex, Sex and More Sex’

@kimzolciakbiermann and her daughter @briellebiermann send #TheWopsters well wishes! Kim also shares her secrets for a successful marriage! 💎💎💎 A post shared by BET Networks (@bet) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

After seven years together and with six kids at home, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have a strong marriage, documenting their loving bond in countless Instagram posts, Snapchat videos, and episodes of their hit Bravo series Don’t Be Tardy.

So if newlyweds Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir want advice, they needn’t look any further than the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

On Tuesday, the rapper and model said “I do” in a lavish $1.7 million Miami ceremony filmed for their own 10-part reality series, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event.

Among celebrity guests like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were Kim and her daughter Brielle Biermann — who filmed a sweet congratulations video for the happy couple on BET’s Instagram page.

There, Kim spilled the key to her marriage, telling the couple they need “sex, sex and more sex!”

Her daughter was less than excited to hear that from her mom. “That’s a little vulgar, mom,” Brielle said.

But that didn’t stop the “Tardy for the Party” singer, who pushed Brielle away and continued. “And communication! Communication is definitely key. Nobody’s a mind-reader. But definitely sex!”

Kim and Kroy were first introduced in May 2010 during a Dancing with Atlanta Stars event. (Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will remember which of Kroy’s, ahem, assets immediately caught Kim’s eye!)

It’s been non-stop bliss since. The couple renewed their vows in May during a tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos timed to the seven-year anniversary of the day they met.

Meanwhile, Mane (née Radric Davis) and Ka’oir seem happy as can be after their big day.

The lovebirds, who have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in November 2016 when Mane popped the question during a “Kiss Cam” moment at the Atlanta Hawks game, both shared Instagram photos of their nuptials on Tuesday — each showing off their all-white ensembles.

“Mr and Mrs Davis 10/17/17 we married,” Mane wrote in his post. The photo showed him posing in a head-to-toe white tuxedo with a diamond bowtie and matching shoes.

“Me & my husbandddddddddddddd,” Ka’oir shared in the caption to her pic — her bedazzled sheer wedding dress and jeweled headpiece on full display.