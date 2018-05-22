'This Is 40, Baby!' Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates Milestone Birthday in a Thong Bikini

Age ain’t nothing but a number for Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star turned 40 on May 19, and celebrated the milestone birthday with a tropical getaway alongside husband Kroy Biermann.

“These last 48 hrs have been a dream!” the mother of six wrote on Instagram, captioning a shadowy photo of herself paddle-boarding on a bright blue ocean. “Party with family and friends and now the beach for a short getaway 😍 #ThisIs40Baby #YouAreWhatYouThink.”

Zolciak-Biermann also shared a gallery of shots taken by her husband that showed her modeling a white thong bikini in the ocean waters.

“Walking on Sunshine,” she wrote — adding on her Instagram story, “Who’s the lucky one? Look how beautiful, guys. So beautiful.”

Before she jetted off on her sun-soaked vacation, Zolciak-Biermann had a celebration on Friday at her Atlanta home.

“Overwhelmed with emotions!” she wrote on Twitter. “Watching my house transform, my family and friends come together to get everything perfect I’m so grateful.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram; Inset: Getty

On Thursday, the reality personality also documented some of the preparations for the bash on her Instagram story, including her lavish floral arrangements.

“Oh my God, you guys,” she said as she filmed bouquets upon bouquets of roses filling up her driveway. “The party is tomorrow and we’re getting ready — 11,000-plus roses.”

The Bravolebrity also gave fans a glimpse at a customized cookie cake gifted to her by daughter Brielle Biermann, 21, adorned with pink, white and black frosting spelling out the words “Sugar T—s.”

“Brielle, you are hilarious,” said Zolciak-Biermann. “I call everybody ‘Sugar T—s’ and how fitting is this? I just can’t get over the fact that I’ll be 40 on Saturday.”