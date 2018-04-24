Kim & Rob Kardashian Honor Victims of the Armenian Genocide 103 Years After First Attack

The Kardashians are taking a moment to reflect on their cultural roots.

Kim Kardashian West, 37, and her brother Rob Kardashian, 31, took to Twitter to remind followers that Tuesday is Armenia’s Genocide Remembrance Day.

“Today marks 103 years since the start of the #ArmenianGenocide perpetrated by the Turkish Ottoman Empire that killed up to 1.5 million Armenians. Turkey to this day denies a genocide took place,” read a post retweeted by Kim and Rob.

On Monday, Kim applauded Armenian citizens after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned after 11 days of protest.

“It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It’s a historic day for Armenia,” the mother of three captioned a photo of herself from a 2015 family trip to the country. “I used this image of me in Armenia because this woman touched my heart and to me she represents the heart of so many strong Armenians!”

Robert Kardashian Sr., who died in 2003, was Armenian: Kim’s great-great-grandparents immigrated to Los Angeles in 1914, just one year prior to the genocide.

“We have no existing family left in Armenia. Had they not escaped, we wouldn’t be here,” she wrote in a 2015 piece for Time. “There are so many people who lost their families, and the stories of how they were killed are so heartbreaking—they should never be forgotten. The whole point of remembering the genocide is to make sure it doesn’t happen again. A million-and-a-half people were brutally massacred, and a country can just pretend like it never happened? I don’t think that’s right.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited Armenia with sister Khloé, husband Kanye West and daughter North in 2015. The trip was filmed for the family’s hit E! show and coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

“My family wanted to go back to Armenia for the longest time,” Kim wrote for Time. “My dad would have loved to go. My grandparents would have loved to go. My great-grandparents would have loved to go. None of them were able to go.”

During the trip, they visited their dilapidated ancestral home and saw the Mother Armenia statue in Yerevan, a memorial commemorating the victims of the Armenian genocide.

“The Mother Armenia statue symbolizes peace through strength,” wrote Khloé in the caption of an Instagram photo. “The Mother Armenia statue symbolizes peace through strength. It can remind viewers of some of the prominent female figures in Armenian history. Who took up arms to help their husbands in their clashes with Turkish troops and Kurdish irregulars. I am woman hear me roar! Blessed to be here!!!

The trip also included a meeting with then-Armenian Prime Minister, Hovik Abrahamyan.

“He expressed how proud they are that we are proud Armenians and we have not forgotten our roots!” Kim tweeted of their conversation.