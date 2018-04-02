Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alum Kim Richards Owes $118K in Unpaid Taxes

Kim Richards is facing a financial obstacle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star allegedly owes over $118,000 to the State of California in unpaid taxes, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

A rep for Richards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the documents, Richards, 53, was hit with two separate tax liens in 2017: One filed in April claiming she owes $52,068.7 for the year 2013, and one filed in December claiming she owes $66,689.31 for the year 2014, totaling $118,758.01. According to The Blast, both liens remain active and have yet to be paid off.

Kim Richards Jason Merritt/Getty

Last December, the Bravo star completed 450 hours of community service stemming from her April 2015 arrest for public intoxication. Richards, whose struggles with alcoholism have played out on the show, checked herself into rehab shortly afterwards. Officials charged her with three misdemeanors: public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a cop.

Richards also chose not to appear on RHOBH‘s most recent season, which is currently airing.

“There were a few times I asked her to film with me, but she didn’t want to,” her sister Kyle told PEOPLE in December. “I miss my sister Kim being on the show. It feels weird to do the show without my sister, honestly. I’m a creature of habit! I don’t like change.”