Kim Richards Seen with Crutches and Walking Boot at Birthday Party for Sister Kyle's Daughter

Kim Richards appears to have sustained a leg injury.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, was photographed using crutches with her right foot in a walking boot brace while attending her niece Portia’s Coachella-themed 10th birthday party with her sister Kyle Richards at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Los Angeles on Sunday.

A rep for Kim did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kim previously had a foot injury in September 2015 when she was skipped out on a court appearance in relation to her public intoxication arrest. That year, she was charged with three misdemeanors — public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a cop — stemming from an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kim Richards GAC/MEGA

Kim stepped out with her latest injury days after sister Kyle requested to be removed from a personal injury lawsuit filed against the pair in 2016, when Kim’s dog Kingsley allegedly bit former assistant Paige Sanderson.

The suit states that “[Kyle] cannot be held strictly liable for this incident caused by her sister’s dog Kingsley” as she was “not present for the subject incident, and is not the owner, keeper, or controller of the dog who allegedly bit [Sanderson],” according to papers filed on March 2 and obtained by The Blast.

This isn’t the first time a personal injury lawsuit has been brought against Kim regarding the dog: According to the papers, a woman alleged she was bitten in March 2014, and another woman alleged she was bitten in September 2014, both at the Sherman Oaks property.