Kim Richards has completed her required community service hours.

A private attorney for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum appeared in court on Tuesday to file proof of Richards’ completion of 450 community service hours, PEOPLE confirmed with a media relations officer with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to the media relations officer, court fees for this case remain due by Sept. 14, 2018 — this date was set when Richards was sentenced on Sept. 14, 2015 — in the clerk’s office and she remains on probation.

In the early morning hours of April 16, 2015, police were called to the Beverly Hills Hotel’s swanky Polo Lounge, after Richards allegedly refused to leave. She allegedly kicked a police officer, according to prosecutors.

Richards “was displaying symptoms of alcohol intoxication including slurred speech and belligerent insolent behavior cursing at the officers and passively resisted arrest,” said a former statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Richards has admitted she struggles with alcoholism and checked herself into rehab shortly afterwards. Officials charged her with three misdemeanors: public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a cop.

She initially accepted a plea deal following her public intoxication arrest, which included her receiving three years summary probation and 30 days of community labor, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office previously announced. Richards also agreed to attend 52 weeks of Alcoholics Anonymous and stay away from the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she was arrested.

A later hearing modified Richards’ requirement, which resulted in 450 hours, according to E! News; as of Sept. 8, Richards had completed 180 hours, according to her attorney.

A rep for Richards did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.