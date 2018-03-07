Kardashians in the Outfield! Kim, Kourtney & Pregnant Khloé Play Ball with Kendall & Kris Jenner

The Kardashians are big fans of basketball (Khloé’s had romances with three NBA players!) but they’re also fans of softball too!

After their vacation to Japan, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, who is expecting a baby girl with Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson, were spotted on a baseball field in Los Angeles on Wednesday with sister Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians family ditched their heels for pairs of Yeezy sneakers with Kim, 37, opting for an all-gray ensemble while pregnant Khloé, 33, dressed her baby bump in head-to-toe black.

Kris and Kendall, who took a swing at home plate, in coordinated black Adidas apparel as Kourtney stood out in a neon yellow long sleeve.

Missing from the sibling outing was new mom Kylie Jenner, who continues to enjoy her Miami getaway with boyfriend and father of her child Travis Scott.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian BAHE / BACKGRID

The softball event marked Kendall’s first appearance since news of her reported hospitalization due to a bad reaction to a vitamin IV drip.

Shortly before her red carpet appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party Sunday evening, the supermodel reportedly checked into Cedars Sinai Medical Center in L.A. where she was treated for the reaction and was released a short time later.

Her red carpet moment came after her surprising decision to skip the runways during Fashion Month.

The sporty bonding time also followed Khloé’s gender reveal which she made public during the season finale on Sunday evening.

With fans and KUWTK viewers finally learning the sex of her first child, many are wondering what she and Thompson will name her. The mom-to-be revealed on Tuesday that they haven’t settled on a name for their daughter on the way quite yet, but they’ve started brainstorming.

“I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know,” Khloé responded to a Twitter follower, who inquired if she was a”going to follow tradition and name the baby something beginning with a ‘k.’ “