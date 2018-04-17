Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Fly to Cleveland to Support New Mom Khloé Kardashian Amid Cheating Drama

Khloé Kardashian has some special visitors.

After a long weekend at Coachella, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted flying into Cleveland on Monday to visit the new mom — and the newest addition to their family. They were also joined by sister Kim Kardashian West, who skipped out on the festival but spent the weekend in Los Angeles. (Noticeably absent was Kylie Jenner.)

From left: Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Splash News/Backgrid

Khloé, 33, welcomed her first child, a baby girl named True Thompson, with Tristan Thompson on Thursday — just days after allegations surfaced that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was unfaithful to the reality star throughout her pregnancy.

While they remain supportive of Khloé, tensions are likely simmering between the sisters and Thompson, 27. On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE that Kim, 37, and her husband Kanye West, 40, are upset with the NBA star for his alleged infidelity.

“They both feel Khloé has gone through so much and that she deserves being happy,” said the source. “They can’t believe that Tristan has been going behind everyone’s back. They find his behavior disgusting.”

“Kim is very protective of Khloé and is especially upset,” added the source. “She can’t imagine Khloé will stay with Tristan, but will support her sister either way.”

Thus far, the future of Khloé and Thompson’s relationship remains unclear, and sources have told PEOPLE the new mom is choosing to focus on her newborn.

“Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him,” one insider told PEOPLE on Monday. “She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”

And according to the source, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star never considered giving her daughter her own last name.

“Khloé still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his,” said the source. “True is their child together. Giving the baby his last name was never in question.”