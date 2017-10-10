Stocking Up! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Hit Buy Buy Baby Together in Los Angeles for KUWTK

They’ll take three of each!

With their recent family baby boom, it’s no surprise that the Kardashian-Jenner ladies have some stocking up to do, and on Monday, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian were photographed shopping at a Buy Buy Baby in Los Angeles as camera rolled for their reality show.

The outing comes amid news that three women in the family are expecting: Kim, 37, will welcome her third child, a daughter, with husband Kanye West via surrogate next year, and multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children.

Khloé, 33, will welcome a baby with 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, while Jenner, 20, is expecting a daughter with 26-year-old rapper Travis Scott.

This week, a source told PEOPLE that the three sisters are all happily prepping for their new additions.

“Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process,” the source said. “All the sisters are super excited, and Kris [Jenner] has been helping as well.”

“Khloé is looking for a home with Tristan, and she’s thrilled they’ve taken this next step together,” the source added. “The whole family is being super supportive of each other.”

According to the source, Jenner “still wants to keep a low profile” and “prefers to stay home” at the moment.

“Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye,” the source said.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source explained. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy.”

Though Jenner hasn’t publicly addressed her pregnancy, she seemed to tease the news on Snapchat.

On Monday, she posted a a photo of three phone cases with her infamous Kylie Lip Kit logos on them – two are pink and one is blue. Her caption read, “Which one? I’m thinking blue…”

Then, she shared a photo of three cinnamon rolls — a clue that had fans freaking out over the KarJenners’ “buns in the oven.”