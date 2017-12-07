<iframe src=”http://www.eonline.com/videos/embed/266890” width=”610″ height=”344″ frameBorder=”0″ scrolling=”no” />

Kourtney Kardashian is playing coy.

On Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian sibling is pressed by sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian about her relationship status with model Younes Bendjima, whom she was introduced to in October 2016 in Paris. Since they first sparked dating rumors in May, the pair have made their relationship Instagram official and traveled the world together on romantic vacations.

But prior to confirming their relationship, Kim, 37, and Khloé, 33, were confused over the duo’s status and called the mother of three to clarify by tempting her with a date.

“Oh my God, we have the most perfect guy for you,” Kim says via a FaceTime call with Kourtney in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek.

“He’s tall, he has the best body, he has two kids, he has like a 12 pack,” Khloé tells her.

Kim adds that the man also has two kids, is “ripped” and has a “scruffy beard.” She also tells Kourtney that he’s a “really good actor” and is “gluten free.”

“Where did you find this person?” Kourtney, 38, asks.

“Do you know who we’re talking about? Thor,” Khloe tells her sister, who questions whether the man is open to a date.

“I don’t go on dates,” explains Kourtney. “I don’t want to sit there and go, ‘How old are you?’ ”

When Kim suggests that the date be a group gathering, Kourtney doesn’t seem interested and explains that she’s “really busy this week. I have a lot going on.”

Despite her busy schedule, Kim tells Kourtney that she saw her “out with a certain someone” — a.k.a. 24-year-old Bendjima.

“So that’s your boyfriend?” Khloé presses Kourtney, who doesn’t answer the question. “So you just hang out with this guy, but you won’t validate anything to us?”

Although Khloé and Kim don’t get an explicit answer from Kourtney, they interpret her non-interest in meeting someone else as confirmation that she and Bendjima are in a relationship.

“She fully does not go for it,” Kim explains, “so she definitely has a boyfriend.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!