Forty Ounce Rosé Bottles, Cake and Photo Booths! Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Celebrate 10 Years of KUWTK

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been on the air for 10 years — and the famous family is celebrating accordingly.

On Thursday, several of the sisters took to Snapchat to document their day at the studio, where they appear to have been filming segments for a 10th anniversary special for the hit E! reality series.

Khloé Kardashian and family hairstylist Jen Atkin shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of the celebration, which included impressive 40-ounce bottles of rosé wine and, of course, cake, while Kim Kardashian West shared photo booth pictures of herself with stylist and close pal Simone Harouche.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Splits from Longtime Stylist Monica Rose

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also present, and Kylie, 19, shared sneak peeks at her glam from the day, as well as a sultry photo booth picture with sister Khloé, 32.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Lol 😜 #kyliejenner and #khloekardashian A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

The reality show, which is currently in its 13th season, has chronicled the family’s ups and downs over the years, including everything from family vacations to pregnancies to divorce.

The current season has been focusing on Kim’s traumatic Paris heist and the aftermath, as well as drama between Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!