Kim and Khloé Kardashian Shoot Down Kourtney's Business Idea: 'You Never Show Up to Do Work'

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are giving their sister some tough love.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney, 38, excitedly reveals her new business idea — but Kim, 37, and Khloé, 33, aren’t nearly as optimistic.

“Do you guys want to know some exciting news?” Kourtney tells her sisters. “I figured out my passion in life.”

“Let me guess — being a model,” Kim says.

“Yes, I’m the new 5’1”, 38-year-old supermodel,” Kourtney jokes. “No, Simon [Huck] — I feel like Simon is just good to bounce ideas off of. He’s like, ‘You have to just take reign of the interior [design] stuff. That’s your passion.’ So [I want to] produce a show, some kind of interior show.”

Khloé scoffs in response.

“This already sounds like too much of a commitment for you,” she says. “You don’t like things with big commitments.”

Kourtney says her sister is killing her “vibe,” but Khloé insists she’s just keeping it real.

“I’m being realistic — you never are realistic,” she says. “Work is still work.”

“I think we’re just a little bit frustrated,” Kim adds. “You never like, show up to do work.”

