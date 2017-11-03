Kim Kardashian West Refuses to Comment on Blac Chyna Family Drama for the Sake of Niece Dream Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West is taking the high road.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she covered a wide range of topics with guest host (and Kardashian superfan) Jennifer Lawrence — but there was one thing she tactfully chose not to discuss.

At the very end of the interview, Lawrence, 27, asked Kim, 37, how the family feels about Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he’s bitterly feuded in recent months.

“I always said when someone was going to ask me, you know, Dream is going to see this one day,” said Kim, referencing Rob and Chyna’s 11-month-old daughter.

“So I think it’s just super respectful to not say anything about my niece’s mom,” she added.

Rob and Chyna’s roller coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the two went public with their romance. The pairing initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: She shares a son with Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s former boyfriend Tyga, and is best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, now Kim’s husband.

The two feuded on social media throughout their relationship, but the tension reached its peak on July 5, when Rob, 30, repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex on social media — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, claiming in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that Rob allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times. A judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against her ex.

In September, Rob and Kylie, 20, filed a lawsuit against Chyna. In the complaint, Rob alleged Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight last December. Rob and Kylie — who owns the home where the alleged altercation took place — are suing Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism.

In the complaint, Rob and Kylie alleged they were forced to seek legal recourse against Chyna as they “endured several months of injuries” after her “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”

The complaint also claims Chyna’s relationship and decision to have a baby with Rob was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family,” branding her as a stripper that has “created a reputation as a money-hungry, shameless pseudo-celebrity.”

In October, Chyna, 29, filed her own lawsuit against her ex for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her. The complaint, which asks for unspecified damages, also names Rob’s mother Kris Jenner and his sisters Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna claims she has suffered “significant damages” since Rob’s explosive social media rampage against her this summer. She alleges the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — are what got Rob & Chyna, her and Rob’s E! reality show, axed before a season 2.

She also accused Rob of physical abuse, alleging that her ex once grabbed her phone out of her hand and “violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees” after she tried to call Tyga, with whom she shares 5-year-old son King Cairo and who previously dated Kylie for almost three years.

After she locked herself in her bedroom, Chyna alleges Rob “lost all control” and “tore the hinges” off the door, according to the suit. The complaint states that Chyna “suffered pain and difficulty walking for days following the domestic dispute as a result of Rob Kardashian violently knocking her to the ground.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Rob’s family didn’t know everyone would be named in the suit, but it wasn’t “shocking news” to them.

“This is how they know Chyna,” said the source. “She is dramatic and will do everything to still be attached to the Kardashian name.”

The source said the family finds the lawsuit “annoying,” though they aren’t concerned.

“But this is why they warned Rob to get involved with Chyna in the first place,” added the source. “They warned him that she is nonstop drama, and they were right.”

The source also said the family is “sad for Dream that her mom behaves like this.”

“They don’t think Rob is perfect in any way, but they think Chyna is beyond bad,” said the source. “They just want the drama to stop. They all love Dream and are very protective of her.”