Kim Kardashian West Wishes Husband Kanye West a Happy Valentine's Day: 'I Love You to Infinity'

Love is in the air!

Kim Kardashian West‘s Instagram feed has been full of bikini selfies and topless shots lately — but on Wednesday, the reality star switched things up, dedicating a sweet post to her husband Kanye West in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!” she captioned a paparazzi photo of the two from their trip to Paris in March 2015, with West, 40, wrapping both arms around Kardashian West, 37.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The holiday comes at a special time for the couple: They recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Chicago, who arrived Jan. 15 via surrogate.

A source close to the rapper previously told PEOPLE that he was “so excited” about Chicago’s birth and has always been a “hands-on” dad to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

“He said that being a dad is what he does best,” the source said. “He does everything that a dad does. Even diaper duty. Kanye knows how to change a diaper, 100 percent! That’s very important to him.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Reveals Kanye Told Her to Stop Wearing Big Sunglasses Over Email

The source also told PEOPLE that West credits his children with helping him through trying times. The couple had a traumatic year in 2016 — Kardashian West was robbed in Paris; he had a mental breakdown. But after learning they were expecting a daughter, they entered a happier stage.

“Kanye says that his children have saved his life,” the source said. “This one in particular came along after a very dark time. He’s so in love with his kids.”