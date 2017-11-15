Kim Kardashian Wants to Rent Out a Grocery Store for Her Birthday: ‘That’s My Biggest Miss’

Fans might think that Kim Kardashian West has everything one could possibly want in life, but it turns out there are still things the reality mogul misses about her pre-fame life.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show set to air Wednesday, Kardashian West — who turned 37 on Oct. 21 — said that what she really wanted for her birthday was the chance to go to a grocery shopping again.

“This sounds so crazy and it may be unrelatable so I’m sorry — but [what I really asked for my birthday was], ‘Can someone rent out Ralph’s [grocery store] for me for one hour?’ I want to go to Ralph’s with my kid in the cart and go through every aisle.”

The mother of two, who is expecting a third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West, said that she got the idea from watching mom Kris Jenner’s undercover shopping excursion at a 99 Cents Only Store that Ellen DeGeneres had set up earlier this month.

“I haven’t been to a grocery story in years,” she added. “I’m so jealous!”

While DeGeneres, 59, pointed out that Kardashian West’s request wasn’t relatable because “everyone does go to them,” she did understand the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s dilemma.

“If you went, everyone would stop you for a selfie and you wouldn’t be able to do that,” DeGeneres said, supporting her idea. “I know people rent out places all the time. I’m sure you could. You’d have to go at 2 in the morning or something.”

Kardashian West was fine with that idea. “I’ll wake up my kids,” she said, lamenting more about how much she missed shopping for food. “That’s my biggest miss. I miss the grocery store — filling up your house with groceries. That’s when I had my apartment, that was so much fun. I’d have to run to the grocery store. It sounds stupid.”

“Maybe I’ll put on a disguise and try to go,” Kardashian West suggested, later agreeing to let DeGeneres dress up and join her. “As long as I don’t have to talk to people like [Jenner] did. Let’s dress up and go to the grocery store!”

DeGeneres was down with the idea, even suggesting to dress up as her popular Kardashian character. “I can be Karla Kardashian and I’ll get all the attention,” DeGeneres said. “People will see it’s Karla Kardashian and they won’t even notice you!”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Throws Cherry Blossom-Filled Shower for Baby Number 3

Also in the interview, Kardashian West revealed the sex of her third child — explaining that her 4-year-old daughter North had taken to calling the unborn child, “Baby Sister.”

“My daughter thinks she’s tricky,” Kardashian West said. “We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, ‘You know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want [North] to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it.’ ”

She continued, “So, people brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day,” Kardashian West explained. “And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all okay for Baby Sister.’”

When DeGeneres asked if North was excited about having a sister, the KKW Beauty mogul said, “[She] is really excited about that,” and added that when she was pregnant with 1-year-old son Saint, the process “was a little trickier.”

As well as getting ready for a third baby, Kardashian West admitted that she did not have a name set in stone.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings).