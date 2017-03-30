Kim Kardashian West Ready to Go Under the Knife to Get Pregnant — Even Though Childbirth Could End Her Life

Kim Kardashian West is determined to keep her options open — even if that means going under the knife.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians that was first released by E!, the mom of two reiterates, “I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen.”

And the final step is a uterine surgery that she calls “really the one last thing I can try.”

Kardashian West, 36, breaks the news to her family during a dinner, and they are nothing short of shocked and scared.

After she casually tells them, “I have to go in and prepare my uterus because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby,” younger sister Kendall Jenner is in disbelief: “Oh my God. I thought you for sure done.”

Momager Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble adds, “I don’t want you to, like, do anything risky.”

Sister Khloé Kardashian looks on with wide eyes as Kim tells the family about the procedure to remove scar tissue from her difficult previous labors, noting that the decision to try for a third baby “would still be a really high-risk pregnancy, just, like, we’d be able to get pregnant.”

In a confession interview, Kim acknowledges, “Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries [with North, 3, and Saint, 1] that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Flash back to multiple meetings with doctors, one of whom warns that another pregnancy could be “very traumatic — we’re always worried about the next serious complication.”

Kris, in the flashbach, is more frank to her daughter: “You could bleed to death.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!