Kim Kardashian West is giving back.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West, 37, visits Alexandria House — a shelter for women and children who are transitioning to economic stability.

“Today I have an amazing party planned to support the Alexandria House,” Kardashian West explains.

“We are partnering with companies like Priv and Cost Plus World Market to provide some great products and services,” she continued. “I just want to bring awareness to this issue because I feel like there’s a lot that can be done in our community and it starts with just getting the information.

And while she was there, the KUWTK star got a chance to hear some stories from women whose lives had been helped by Alexandria House, including a former athlete who was kicked out of the house when she was seventeen.

