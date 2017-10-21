Kris Jenner, Ryan Seacrest and More Wish Kim Kardashian West a Happy Birthday

Kim Kardashian West turned 37 on Saturday and was greeted with a sea of supportive birthday wishes from her family and celebrity friends.

Early to the game was mom Kris Jenner who had nothing but praise for her daughter on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!!,” the 61-year-old momager wrote alongside a throwback of she and her second daughter. “You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim.”

“You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend,” Jenner added to the same photo on Instagram.

You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim 🎉🎁🎈 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 21, 2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer Ryan Seacrest had his own message to share.

“There’s never a dull moment trying to keep up with you,” he tweeted, sharing a photo of the two of them captured as they were mid-selfie. “Happy bday @KimKardashian!”

There’s never a dull moment trying to keep up with you – happy bday @KimKardashian! pic.twitter.com/1ffhRSTB0P — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 21, 2017

Kardashian West expressed gratitude for all the love coming her way on her big day. “Thank you everyone for all of the love & light this year on my birthday!” she wrote on Twitter. “I love seeing all of your messages,they make me so happy. I love u.”

Thank you everyone for all of the love & light this year on my birthday! I love seeing all of your messages,they make me so happy. I love u pic.twitter.com/EYlN1nsJ1F — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 21, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Confirms She’s Expecting Third Child via Surrogate

This next year will be jam-packed for the mother of two, who confirmed in a supertease for KUWTK‘s 10th season that she and husband Kanye West were expecting their third child. The couple — who are already parents to son Saint, who is 22 months old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June — are welcoming the baby via surrogate early next year.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told PEOPLE in June.

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye,” the source added. “Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

In April, Kardashian West revealed that doctors had advised her that she wouldn’t be able to carry any more children after two difficult pregnancies. (She suffered from placenta accreta during both of her pregnancies.)

As if her baby on the way weren’t enough, Kardashian West is getting ready to become an aunt again. Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are both pregnant, with multiple sources confirming to PEOPLE in September that the two are due around the same time as Kardashian West’s surrogate.

Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott, due in February. Khloé is also expecting a baby, her first child with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson. (Reps for both stars have yet to confirm the news).