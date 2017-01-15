Kim Kardashian West Takes a Break from Her Dubai Adventure to Spend Time with Kids

Kim Kardashian West continued her visit to Dubai with a meet-and-greet with children in the United Arab Emirates.

There to support her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic during his The Master Class in MusicHall Dubai, Kardashian West and her gaggle of friends also had fun exploring the city on Saturday. And on Sunday, the reality star, 36, met up with kids at what appeared to be a charity event to listen to their music.

In several photos and videos added to her Snapchat account, Kardashian West, 36, showed her moments with children who performed music for her while she clapped along. The mother-of-two appeared happy and entertained as she smiled during the performances.

Kardashian West was styled casually, wearing ripped light wash jeans and a graphic T-shirt. In one photo taken with men, women and children in traditional clothing, Kardashian West wore an elaborate headdress. At one point, two men also shared a plaque with “Kim” written on it for the star.

In another photo from her day, young women wore white T-shirts with the star’s face on them.

It appears Kardashian West was given an award, as she posed for a photo of herself holding up a trophy alongside fans wearing the Kim-inspired shirts.

And later, Kardashian West shared a clip of herself laughing and dancing with a few of her fans.

While Kardashian West is in Dubai, the investigation into her Paris robbery continues to make major headway. On Thursday, four men were indicted by French prosecutors on several charges in connection to the October incident, including conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and forceable confinement.

French authorities reportedly indicted an additional six suspects on Friday. This weekend, a French news outlet published Kardashian West’s alleged initial police report detailing her harrowing experience just hours after it happened.