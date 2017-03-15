Kim Kardashian West Admits Paris Robbers Targeted Her Because of Her Social Media

Kim Kardashian West has admitted that the attackers who robbed her at gunpoint and tied her up in her Paris apartment last October likely targeted her because of her social media posts.

“What I think happened now after like thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” she says in a new clip from this Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians — which is all about the terrifying incident.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” she recounts. “So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.”

“They had to have known we were leaving that day,” she adds. “They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”

Sunday’s episode will give fans the 36-year-old reality star’s moment-by-moment details of being robbed at gunpoint by a group of masked men — who broke into her apartment at the No Address Hotel while her siblings and bodyguard were away.

The criminals stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry including a $4 million ring Kardashian West had been showing off on social media, after first debuting it at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Leading up to the incident, Kardashian West documented her day on social media — attending the Balenciaga show before stepping out with sister Kourtney for a dinner hosted by designer Azzedine Alaïa.

By 2:30 a.m. Paris time, just minutes before the robbery, she was back at her hotel room and Facetiming with brother Rob Kardashian and his then-fiancée Blac Chyna to wish them congratulations at their baby shower, according to her Snapchat.

“If you wait across the street you can see the lights on because we’re the first floor, so they must have been told we were the first floor,” she tells sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in the episode. “They definitely were watching. So I turned the lights off and went upstairs.”

She returned to the United States immediately following the robbery and kept an extremely low profile, refraining from posting on social media and limiting her public appearances.

In January, French police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery. Several weeks later, French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts of police testimony with suspect Aomar Ait Kihedache where he allegedly confessed to the crime, calling it a “very simple affair.”

Kardashian West traveled to New York in early February where she met with a French judge to testify against her alleged robbers.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Kris Jenner said returning to filming helped her daughter heal from the “devastating” incident.

“When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street,” she told DeGeneres. “And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”

