'Good Morning!' Kim Kardashian West Hits the Waves on a Paddle Board

Kim Kardashian West is keeping it wavy.

The mom of three tweeted a video of herself rocking braids and a bikini paddle-boarding on crystal-clear waters Monday to wish her followers “good morning.”

Good Morning 🌊 pic.twitter.com/VBVkc5vt3A — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2018

Kim, 37, documented her time at the beach on social media Sunday, sharing a video walking into her “office for the day” and another one of her legs as she laid on the sand, showing off her yellow nail polish on her toes.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, also posted photos and videos from a beach after returning to Los Angeles from a tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Expecting a Child by Surrogate

Last weekend, the family celebrated Easter together at 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner’s home, complete with cash-filled eggs for the stars’ ever-expanding next generation: Kim’s kids Chicago, 11 weeks, Saint, 2, and North, 4½; Kourtney’s children Reign, 3, Penelope, 5, and Mason, 8; and Kylie’s newborn daughter Stormi, 9 weeks.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Soon, there will be another little Kardashian to keep up with: Khloé, 33, is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, and she’s due any day now.