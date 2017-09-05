Kim Kardashian West Shares NSFW Photo Days After Sharon Osbourne Slams the KUWTK Star's Nude Selfies

Kim Kardashian West is proudly showing off her fit physique — and subtly clapping back at the critics while at it.

Days after Sharon Osbourne slammed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in an interview with The Telegraph for posting nude or semi-nude selfies in the name of feminism, the mother of two shared a censored photo of her naked body to social media on Tuesday.

“So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out on Sept 7th in NYC #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen,” Kardashian West, 36, captioned the Instagram picture, which showcased her standing naked in a tree and only sporting black boots.

The reality star also took to Twitter to share the black-and-white image that was captured by photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, who have photographed Kardashian West in the past.

In her interview with the publication published Sept. 2, Osbourne, 64, criticized the reality star’s reasoning for posting revealing photos: “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!”

“Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them,” Osbourne continued.

Osbourne admitted that Kardashian West has the freedom to show off her body on social media but said she shouldn’t be praised as a feminist for exposing herself.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,” Osbourne added. “And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

Last August, the Kimoji creator posted a personal essay on her website and app titled “Why I Don’t Label Myself a Feminist.”

“For me, feminist is someone who advocates for the civil and social rights and liberties of all people, regardless of their gender; anyone who believes that women should have the same choices and opportunities as men when it comes to education and employment, their bodies and their lifestyles,” Kardashian West wrote. “Of course I want these things! I’m all about empowering and uplifting women.”

Throughout the past year, though, her perspective seems to have changed.

“I said once before that I’m not really a feminist,” Kardashian West said in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist,” she continued. “To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”