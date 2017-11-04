Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Pack on the PDA at Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday party Thursday night wasn’t just a time for the supermodel’s family and friends to celebrate her. It also proved to be the perfect spot for Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West to get cuddly in the photo booth.

The couple — who are expecting a baby girl (their third child) via surrogate early next year — cuddled up in a series of black and white shots taken at “Kenny’s 22nd” and shared to Kim’s Instagram Stories Friday night.

In one shot, Kim had her left arm around Kanye and her right hand on his chest, her head leaning into his.

She got more affectionate in another photo, wrapping both of her arms around Kanye and kissing him on the cheek.

Of course, they weren’t alone in the booth. They were later joined by a male friend, who found his way in between the couple.

Earlier, Kanye stepped out all together as Kim posed with the birthday girl herself.

The only downside to the fun photoshoot is it didn’t get give the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars a chance to show off their outfits.

Luckily, all were photographed as they walked inside the event — Kim, 37, wearing a blue bra top, high-waisted gray skin-tight skirt with ankle-strap sandals and West, 40, in a quintessential Yeezy get-up: a baggy brown shirt, dark sweatpants, shearling coat and sneakers worn with extra high socks. Both sported jewelry from his collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler.

Kendall, meanwhile, celebrated her big day in a cropped ribbed tank and baggy ripped jeans, plus some massive sparkling hoops. To dress the look up a bit, she slipped on her $10,000 crystal-embroidered Saint Laurent knee-high boots — already a celebrity favorite, worn by Céline Dion, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Rihanna.

Inside the private dinner affair, which took place at Petit Taqueria restaurant in Los Angeles, Kendall was joined by a guest list of about 50 people, according to a source. Guests included mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, dad Caitlyn Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, BFF Hailey Baldwin and Kendall’s new beau Blake Griffin.

The venue was decorated with a Dia De Los Muertos theme and accented with candlelit lighting, gold and black balloons.

Baldwin also gave a special speech in honor of her bestie, and according to the source, after everybody sang happy birthday to Jenner, the birthday girl ended the night with hitting and breaking open a piñata that was filled with candy.

And even though both Kris and Caitlyn have a complicated history, a source said there was no drama. “Kris and Caitlyn only had a brief interaction to say hello, but everyone seemed fine. They were all focused on making it a special birthday for Kendall.”

“Kendall was in a great mood,” the source continued. “Everyone had fun.”

RELATED VIDEO: Who is the Last Person Kendall Jenner Called?

The source also added that Griffin and Kendall were all smiles throughout the night, enjoying themselves and dancing to the music with the rest of the party’s guests.

Their courtship has been heating up in recent weeks. In October, the stars stepped out for a special double date with Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. She was also seen cheering him on at a Clippers/Lakers game Oct. 19, and hanging with him at a Halloween party earlier this week.

“She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy — he has a certain attractive ‘swagger,’ ” an insider said of the pair. “They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend.”

“She’s always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn’t necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up,” the source added. “She is for sure enjoying dating him.”