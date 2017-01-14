Desert Fun! Kim Kardashian West and Friends Cruise on Four-Wheelers During Day Off in Dubai

Kim Kardashian West may have traveled to Dubai for work (and her first public appearance since she was robbed at gunpoint in October), but her trip wasn’t all business.

There to support her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic during his The Master Class in MusicHall Dubai, at the Zabeel Saray Hotel, Kardashian West and her gaggle of friends also had fun exploring the city on Saturday.

Kardashian West, 36, was joined by pals Carla DiBello and Simon Huck, among others. The superstar and her squad went shopping, dancing, took pictures with wildlife and cruised on four-wheelers in sand dunes

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appears to be loving her new lip ring, as she donned the accessory while cruising through the desert with her friends to the tune of Chamillionaire’s 2005 hit “Ridin’.”

Kardashian West took her look from day to night, donning red sweat pants tucked into camel-colored lace-up boots and an oversized black coat. She also wore her futuristic oversized sunglasses, even after the sun went down.

Huck shared a photo of himself atop the four-wheeler, alongside Kardashian West and DiBello. He captioned the photo with the United Arab Emirates flag and a peace sign emoji.

A photo posted by Simon Huck (@simon_huck) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:16am PST

DiBello shared a similar photo, which she captioned, “Desert storm.”

Desert storm ☠️ A photo posted by Carla DiBello (@carladibello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:49am PST

While Kardashian West is in Dubai, the investigation into her Paris robbery continues to make major headway. On Thursday, four men were indicted by French prosecutors on several charges, including conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and forceable confinement.

French authorities reportedly indicted an additional six suspects on Friday.