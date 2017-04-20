Kim Kardashian West Gets Real with Rob After Blac Chyna Meltdown Prompted 'Like 8' Policemen to Visit Him

They’ve yet again sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted out for dinner together on Wednesday night, but Kim Kardashian West doesn’t think her brother Rob and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna are right for one another.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 36, heads over to Rob’s house to comfort him after an explosive fight with Chyna.

“Rob started Snapchatting his thoughts and his feelings, and that’s really not like him,” says Kim, referencing Rob’s emotional Snapchat story last December, in which he tearfully documented his empty home after a bizarre and dramatic afternoon sparring on social media with Chyna.

“I get home, and Chyna took the baby, took everything that we built for the nursery for baby Dream,” he says in one video. “So yeah, I am not feeling so good.”

Upon arriving at Rob’s home with Corey Gamble, Kim finds out that cops had even showed up to check on her brother.

“That’s crazy, the police just came — like eight of them, or whatever,” says Rob, 30. “Do I look drunk in the video or something? I don’t even drink.”

“People that don’t know you are going to get the idea that you were suicidal,” says Gamble.

“I wanted people to know that I’m hurt, that this is f—ed up,” says Rob. “The fact that she said: ‘Okay, if he doesn’t have his s— together in a year, I’m going to drop him,’ — like, Who are you to say [that]? How much do you guys want to bet — I’ll bet money that she does not come back to me.”

Gamble cautions Rob not to “go back down that lane, because it’s going to get worse.”

“You just got a taste of how bad it can be,” says Gamble. “It’s going to get way worse.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s Split: She Became ‘Super Fed Up’ With His Issues, Says Source

Kim, meanwhile, expresses her concerns over Chyna’s intentions with her brother — something she and her sisters have worried about in the past, considering Chyna’s long and rocky history with the famous family.

“I’ve always been super cool with her. I have a different relationship [with her] than what you guys have and what Kylie [Jenner] has, and I always hear her out — but like, just seeing the motives is what’s hurtful,” admits Kim.

Rob insists that he needs to hear from Chyna in person, but Kim insists Chyna will “never” tell him the truth. But Rob can’t let it go, arguing that because the two had a daughter together, he would never expect their relationship to be fake.

“I would expect [her] to be in love with me,” he says. “I would expect all of that to be real. I wouldn’t expect it to be lies and fake.”

“What happened where you’re so insecure that you think she has the power?” Kim tells her brother. “You have the power.”

But at the end of the day, she just doesn’t think the relationship is right for either of them.

“I’ve always felt like that them as a couple just isn’t that healthy, and I think they know that too,” she says. “Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame it on Chyna. This just all has to stop.”

“It’s so clear what this relationship is,” she adds. “They’re just not meant to be with each other.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!