Kim Kardashian West to Co-Host Live with Ryan Seacrest

It’s Live with Kim & Ryan!

On Monday, Aug. 28, Kim Kardashian West will be filling in for Kelly Ripa and co-hosting Live with Kelly & Ryan alongside Ryan Seacrest.

Kardashian West’s appearance will be her first time co-hosting with Seacrest and her second time co-hosting the program. She first co-hosted with Ripa, 46, for one day in 2012.

While in the hosting seat, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will sit down with Eric Dane and country singer Kellie Pickler and also share about the upcoming season of her E! reality series, which Seacrest co-created.

Ripa welcomed 67 guest hosts before announcing Seacrest was permanently joining her on the beloved morning show in May — and he definitely the heat from his competition.

“I hosted earlier this year and every time you’re in that seat you’re thinking, ‘Gosh, if this ever works out, then this is the audition tape,’ ” Seacrest previously told PEOPLE. “I would watch the other co-hosts and be like, ‘Darn it, they’re really good. Maybe everyone can do my job.’ ”

Added Ripa: “I always say, ‘It’s more like it’s my audition, because it’s about how well the guest hosts like me.’ And how well they like the format. A lot of the people that sit in the chair are used to being interviewed and not doing the interviewing.”

