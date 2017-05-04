Kim Kardashian West Admits She ‘Can’t Trust Anyone’ After Paris Robbery — and Lives Her Life ‘on Edge’

Kim Kardashian West is living life differently following her terrifying Paris heist last fall.

In an E! clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim is in disbelief that French prosecutors made arrests in connection to those who conspired together to rob her of millions of dollars worth of jewels during Paris Fashion Week.

“Can you believe that they found them?” she asks sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“I honestly never thought that they would catch the robbers,” Kim, 36, admits. “I just thought so much time has gone on and I didn’t really realize how diligent the French police were being and just all the hard work they were really putting into it.”

On Oct. 3, the mother-of-two was held at gunpoint and bound, gagged and robbed while alone in her No Address Hotel room. Months later, French police reportedly arrested 17 people in connection with the robbery.

“To find out that there were so many people involved, hearing detail after detail, really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe,” she admits.

Kim tells Kourtney that two men who were inside the apartment were later found from their fingerprints that were on the duct tape, and authorities “tapped their phones and went from there” to find the other suspects.

Asked if she feels “relieved” that the robbers were caught, Kim tells her older sister, “It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can’t erase — I can’t go backwards.”

“Life is always going to be different,” Kim continues. “Now I just have to be super aware of everything that I do and who I share it with.”

So that she didn’t have to return to Paris, Kim met with a French judge and attorneys in New York City on Feb. 1, where she testified in the robbery case in order to identify the men that broke into her apartment.

“Knowing that it’s a possibility that people close to me were involved makes me feel I can’t trust anyone,” says Kim. “And that really sucks. It just opened up my eyes that this happens and that there’s really bad people in this world.”

Kim says, “I can still live my life, but just on edge.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!