Kim Kardashian West Reveals She Can't Carry Any More Kids and Looks to Surrogacy: 'I Give Up'

Kim Kardashian West is ready for more kids!

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim reflects on her past and looks forward to expanding her family with Kanye West, but it won’t be easy.

“I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” Kim revealed in the episode. “And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”

Throughout episode, the 36-year-old reflected on the hardships that she has experienced after giving birth with North and Saint. Through it all, Kim knew that getting pregnant again would be high risk, but she still wanted to try and have a third child.

During the episode, Kim underwent a procedure to help her become able of carrying another baby if she chooses to, but it doesn’t work.

“I’m not sure it’s worth it,” Kris Jenner tells the camera. “I’d very much like Kim to have another baby. But I’m worried about Kim having another baby.”

“Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle,” Kim explained. “I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen.”

However, not all was well during Kim’s procedure. During the surgery, the doctor revealed to Kim that there were complications.

“So there’s a complication with my bladder I had to have a catheter,” Kim said while sitting in the hospital. “It’s super painful and frustrating.”

“Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater,” she went on to say to the cameras.

Later in the episode, Kim’s close friend, Jonathan Cheban, comes over to visit and she opens up about her procedure.

“I can’t carry anymore kids … it’s the worst,” she told Cheban. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down … I give up.”

During a conversation with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé‘, Kim revealed that she and Kanye were leaning toward surrogacy.

“After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything,” she told her sisters. “Kanye was really nervous about the surgery … but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me.”

There's no wrong way to make a family. ❤️ #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/2zXksk7AMy — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 3, 2017

“Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with,” Kim went on to say. “I’m definitely leaning towards I want to try [surrogacy].”

“After talking to Kanye … I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality,” Kim said in her interview. “Whatever is meant to be will be.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!