Kim Kardashian West Calls Khloé 'a Big Bully' and Tells Her to 'Shut the F— Up' in Tense Argument

Not every family vacation is perfect.

Khloé Kardashian expressed her frustrations over her family’s lack of desire to hang out together during a vacation to Costa Rica, feelings her mother Kris Jenner and sisters, Kim and Kourtney, tried to assuage.

In an E! clip from Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, what starts as an attempt to reach a solution erupts into a full-blown argument.

“It’s just interesting how I don’t see you guys a lot and I take the time to come here thinking, ‘Great, this is the time where I get to be with my sisters and my nieces and nephews and do all these things,'” Khloé tells Kris. “Kylie and Tyga are locked away in their room. You and Corey are doing whatever you and Corey do. You don’t like to do any activities. Kim has her things where she’s … whatever.”

Kim immediately came to her own defense, saying, “Just because I was afraid of the whitewater rafting? Like, what’s the point of making it not fun for us to want to hang out with you if you’re always snappy?”

Not one to stay silent at a heated comment, Khloé hits back. “So no one hang out with me!” she says. “Get away from me! Everyone can get away. You’ve ruined my mood already today, so you guys can all get away from me!”

Their older sister Kourtney quickly interjects, “Well, what can we do to have fun?”

“I don’t know!” Khloé snaps. “I’m over all you people now, ungrateful family members that I can’t.”

At that, Kim gets up from the couch she was sharing with her sisters, and walks away.

“You’re so annoying,” she says. “It’s like, shut the f— up! You’re the negative one, just saying how awful we are. You’re like a big bully that bullies all of us!”

