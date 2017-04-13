Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears When She Receives a Call from Kanye West’s Worried Friend Ahead of His Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian West is breaking down.

In a new E! clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star receives a phone call from Kanye West‘s worried friend prior to him being hospitalized.

“Why, what’s going on?” Kim, 36, says in the clip before she breaks down and bursts into tears. “What’s wrong?”

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” she pleads with the rapper’s friend.

As the mother of two attempts to comprehend what is happening with her husband, who is on the west coast, her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sit nearby and remain calm.

“Like, I can’t,” the Kimoji creator says to West’s friend as she wipes away tears from her eyes.

In November, West was hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation shortly after he canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour, and remained there over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“He is exhausted and currently dealing with sleep deprivation,” a source told PEOPLE. “He went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine.” He was discharged from UCLA Medical Center on Nov. 30, where he had been under heavy medical supervision since being admitted on Nov. 21.

“I get a call from one of Kanye’s friends and my heart drops,” Kim explains in the clip. “They’re not telling me anything and I am so scared and I don’t know what to do.”

At the time of the phone call, Kim was scheduled to attend the Angel Ball in New York City, but did not attend. It would have marked her first public appearance since she was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry in Paris in early October. Following news of his hospitalization, she was spotted flying out of New York to head back to Los Angeles.

“He’s like crying on the phone to me and he just like wouldn’t say what’s wrong,” Kim explains to her mother and sister. “I’m like ‘Tell me what’s wrong.’ ”

“I just don’t know what to do,” she admits.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!