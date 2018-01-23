Kim Kardashian West Admits to Being 'Self-Absorbed': 'I Totally Am!'

Kim Kardashian West is self-absorbed — and she isn’t afraid to admit it.

During Sunday evening’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West responded to a Twitter user who was watching the E! reality series and called her “sooo self-absorbed.”

“Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying Nothing.. lol,” account holder @kevinjames4good wrote. “& I Like the Kardashians #KUWTK.”

One minute later, the Kimoji creator set the record straight.

“No it’s not you, I totally am!” Kardashain West, 37, tweeted in response.

It’s no secret that the mother of three — she shares daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 1 week, and son Saint, 2, with husband Kanye West — likes to take pictures of herself and share them with her followers on Instagram — and in print.

Nearly three years ago, the queen of social media released a 352-page coffee-table book titled Selfish, which featured more than a few risqué shots of the superstar’s infamous bod.

The idea for Selfish was born during a Kardashian/Jenner vacation to Thailand. Kardashian West explained to the clan how a selfie book would be a perfect gift for her man, since every guy loves sexy pics of his gal. In 2016, she added two more chapters to her best-selling selfie art book.

And to round out the first week of 2018, she shared a nearly nude photo of herself — and dressed in nothing but a white thong.

“Rise & Grind,” she captioned the Jan. 5 photo, which captured her laying on her side on a bed, with her hand covering her chest, her legs tucked up, her thong revealing her bare butt, and her long brown hair strewn across the pillow.

Although the reality star, who follows a daily $3,000+ beauty regimen, loves to document sexy snaps of herself, she previously admitted to having insecurities.

“I don’t find myself as sexy as everyone thinks. I’m a lot more insecure than people would assume, but with little stupid things. When I get dressed, I’m always so indecisive,” she told Glamour in 2011.

“You have to learn to like what you see in the mirror,” she told the outlet about her secret to feeling sexy. “There are definitely times when I don’t feel like myself, but you have to fake it until you make it.”