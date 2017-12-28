Kim Kardashian Shares Her Highlights of 2017: From Expanding Her Family to Launching Businesses

This year has been a particularly memorable one for Kim Kardashian West.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old reality star shared some of her favorite moments from 2017 on her website/app, and the additions she made both to her family and businesses portfolio made the list.

“In 2017, my focus was on family, travel and launching my dream businesses: KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance,” she wrote on her website. “As the new year approaches, I feel so blessed to have had such an amazing year.”

In September, Kardashian West confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West are welcoming their third child together via surrogate. She later revealed the baby will be the couple’s second daughter.

“Kanye and I were so excited to find out that we were expecting! I can’t wait to welcome our little girl in the new year. North and Saint will be the best big brother and sister to her,” she wrote on her website.

In fact, North West, 4, can’t wait for her sister to be born — or at least, she can’t wait to play with all of her new sibling’s toys.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kardashian West revealed that after the lavish baby shower they had for baby number three, North was the one who got to open all the gifts. “And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all okay for Baby Sister,’ ” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.

The couple also has a 2-year-old son, Saint West.

The soon-to-be mother of three also discussed her professional ventures.

“Launching KKW Beauty was surreal! I had been working on it for so long and I was so proud to finally launch — starting with a classic product like my crème contour and highlight kits.”

In addition to the beauty mogul’s contour and highlighting kits — which were initially released in July and later expanded to include powder-based kits — she released her Ultralight Beams collection, a line of shimmery highlighters and matching lip glosses, earlier in December.

Kardashian West added that there are “so many exciting [KKW Beauty] products coming in 2018” that she can’t wait to share.

The 37-year-old also discussed how proud she was of KKW Fragrance.

“In November, I launched KKW Fragrance! I started with three fragrances: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus,” she added. “Last year, after I experienced some trauma, I wanted to take some time off to heal and rejuvenate. All of my friends were bringing me healing crystals and they really helped, so crystals were my main inspiration for these fragrances.”

Even though the fragrances were released before fans were even able to smell them, they sold out online within a mere six days — and made an estimated $14 million in sales.

The successful scents have since been restocked.

Kardashian West also included moving to her new Bel-Air home, dressing up as as her idols — which included Cher and Jackie Kennedy — and celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as end-of-year highlights.

“We’ve come a long way since season 1, but what’s never changed is how close we all are,” she wrote.