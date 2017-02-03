Kim Kardashian West Testifies for Second Day in Paris Robbery Case

Kim Kardashian West met with French authorities in New York City for a second day on Thursday as they investigate the October Paris heist that found the mom of two bound and gagged.

“Kim spent a second day with Paris investigators for her robbery case. It’s mentally exhausting for her to rehash all the details of that awful morning, but she wants the people responsible to get punished,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“The robbery was traumatizing for Kim. Even months later, it still affects her every day life. She wants to get some kind of closure. Kim is returning to LA Friday afternoon. She can’t wait to get back to L.A.”

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, also met with a French judge and attorneys in New York City, with a source telling PEOPLE that the star is “just happy that she didn’t have to go to Paris.”

“This morning, Kim had a meeting with the French judge handling her robbery case,” the source said. “Kim answered questions. She said it went fine.”

Kardashian West was in the city for Paris Fasion Week when the masked men broke in to her room and bound and gagged her before placing her in a bathtub. The men held Kardashian West at gunpoint and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring.

On Jan. 9, 17 individuals were arrested across France in connection with the robbery. Seven were later released, and four individuals were indicted by French authorities on Jan. 12. The remaining six suspects were charged on Jan. 13.

Kardashian West took a three-month break from social media in the wake of the incident. And sources told PEOPLE then that the reality star was shaken following the robbery.

She has since returned to the spotlight, beginning with a series of family-centric posts on Instagram and Twitter. She made her first official public appearance on Jan. 13 with a trip to Dubai.

Earlier this week, she returned from a Costa Rica family vacation, in which she spent some quality time with the Kardashian-Jenner crew and her children North, 3, and 1-year-old Saint.