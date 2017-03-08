Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Sister Kylie Jenner's Famous Lips Using Enlarged Snapchat Filter

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner are in the middle of a Snapchat trolling battle.

The sisters traded jabs on the social media app on Tuesday while at a photo shoot together, teasing each other with silly videos that got a little personal.

Kardashian West, 36, shot footage of herself on Snapchat rocking engorged lips thanks to a Snapchat filter, clearly poking fun at the Lip Kit creator’s signature smackers.

“So I’m doing a shoot with Kylie today, and I want to look like her so I thought, you know, this would do,” the reality star said through giggles.

The younger sister wasted no time in returning the favor though — Jenner took a sneaky video of Kardashian West and applied a goatee to her face before sharing with fans.

Lol how do you guys like #Kim with a mustache? A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has taunted her little sister about her obsession with lip injections. During a family dinner in January, the mother of two tried out the filter with Jenner by her side.

When the 19-year-old appeared on camera and the app morphed her lips, Kardashian West asked, “Why do you look normal?”

Jenner, sounding flabbergasted, replied, “I look normal?” to which Kardashian West replied, “Yeah, that’s how you look.”

Jenner has admitted in the past that her obsession with plumping her pout has gotten out of control at points.

“Well, I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point,” the beauty mogul shared in the August issue of Allure, “I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot.”